Two dead in attack on Israeli-managed ship

Zodiac Maritime, the Israeli company that manages the ship attacked off the coast of Oman, has confirmed that two individuals on board have died due to the attack.

"Two crew members, one a Romanian citizen and the other a British citizen, died from their wounds shortly after the attack," the company stated. "From preliminary reports, the attack was carried out by an unmanned aircraft."

The Jerusalem Post reports that the vessel is a Japanese tanker named M/T Mercer Street. It was sailing from Tanzania to the UAE without a cargo when it was reportedly set upon by pirates.



Official sources, including Israel, the United States of America's Fifth Fleet, and the government of Oman, have yet to comment.