Iran warns: 'Determined, immediate' response if ship attack is avenged

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday responded to claims by the US, Britain, and Romania that his country is responsible for the attack on the Japanese-owned, Israeli-managed MV Mercer Street.

The attack, which occurred near the coast of Oman on Friday, left two crew members dead: one British, one Romanian.

Khatibzadeh claimed the accusations are "baseless and provocative," and warned that Iran will respond to any action aimed against it, "immediately and determinedly," Israel Hayom reported.

Speaking on Iranian television, he warned that, "the Islamic Republic of Iran is not afraid to defend its security and its national interests, and will respond determinedly and with force to any adventure."

Meanwhile, Iran's ambassador to Britain has been summoned for reprimand at the British Foreign Ministry.

In a series of tweets, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu wrote: "Very good phone talk with FM Yair Lapid. I thanked [him] for his sincere condolences for the Romanian citizen killed in the violent incident involving the Mercer Street ship. Hope the investigation will swiftly establish the origin & nature of the tragic event. Also discussed concrete actions to intensify coop."

"Exchanged views today with British FM Dominic Raab. We conveyed our condolences for the death of the two Romanian & UK citizens in the violent incident involving Mercer Street ship & readiness two coordinate repatriation. Also expressed need for swift & concrete clarification of origin & nature of this grave incident."

"Based on the available info, Romania strongly condemns the Iranian drone attack against 'Mercer Street,' during which a Romanian citizen was killed. There is no justification whatsoever for deliberately attacking civilians. We continue to coordinate with our partners for an appropriate response."