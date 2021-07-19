Shaked: Everyone returning from abroad may have to quarantine

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said in an interview with Channel 13 News tonight (Monday) that "isolation for all returnees from all countries will probably be approved. We are still debating whether it will be for seven or four days." The minister clarified that the government prefers that people fly less.

Shaked called on people to get vaccinated and added: "Among the vaccinated there are fewer critically ill patients. My children, aged 13 and 16, have also been vaccinated. Our strategy is to live with the coronavirus with the help of vaccines, masks and the green pass. We are conducting epidemiological investigations and monitoring the sewer in order to reduce the rate of infection."

When asked what the government's plans are for Khan al-Ahmar, Shaked said, "I think this illegal outpost should be evacuated. We accept the Supreme Court ruling and we intend to abide by it. I hope and want the place evacuated. The government only has a month, we had a lot on our minds, give us a few months and we will see if we can solve this problem."

The minister referred to reports that the Likud is in contact with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and says she is not afraid of such a move. "The coalition is made up of a large number of parties, we are doing a good job and the government can hold on for a long time. Politics is the art of the possible."