US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on Thursday if he still wants the US to take over Gaza, as per the plan he floated several months ago.

"I want to see the people of Gaza safe, they have been through hell," he replied.

Trump also commented on Iran and said, "Iran does want to speak and I think they'd like to speak to me and it's time that they do.”

He stressed that the US does not want to harm Iran but wants to see it "be a country again" and added that Iran had been "beat up really bad".

The comments came amid reports that a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is close.

Media outlets in Gaza reported on Thursday evening that Hamas has conveyed a positive response to Qatar regarding the proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal.

It was further reported that the terrorist organization will issue an official statement on the matter in the coming hours.

Earlier, the Reuters news agency reported, citing an Israeli source, that preparations are underway to approve a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Israel expects to receive a response from Hamas by Friday. If the response is positive, an Israeli delegation will join indirect talks to advance the agreement.

New details regarding the proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas were revealed on Wednesday.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing an Israeli defense official and an official close to Hamas, the agreement would involve the release of 10 of the remaining living hostages and the return of 18 bodies of hostages currently held by Hamas. Both officials, who were briefed on the developing agreement, spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

A significant change from a US proposal in May is the staggered nature of the releases. Instead of all hostages being freed by the seventh day of a ceasefire, this new outline suggests the releases and returns would occur in five groups over a 60-day period.

Furthermore, the new deal reportedly includes a provision for Hamas to refrain from holding televised handover ceremonies, a practice observed during the two-month truce that commenced in January and which was internationally condemned.