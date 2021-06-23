Swastika drawn on pavement in high traffic area of Manhattan

A swastika drawn on the pavement in a high traffic area of Manhattan was discovered on Tuesday by Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism.

He posted a photo of the swastika on social media, tweeting: "I just came across this swastika etched in pavement on a high traffic Manhattan street at 34th St & 7th Ave."

Hikind, a former New York assemblyman, added, "This has become an all-too-common sight these days in NYC, and we know who encouraged & enabled it all these years! Let’s hope today’s vote brings a new day for NYC."

Hikind was referring to Tuesday's New York City mayoral primary election.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is currently leading in the Democratic primary, with a significant margin over the other 13 candidates, reported Reuters.

However, the final outcome may not be decided for several weeks.

Adams, a former police captain who ran on a platform of public safety, is the favorite candidate among many New York Jews.

On May 26, the Jewish community of Crown Heights met Adams, voicing full support for the long-time supporter the community.

Two days later, Adams was endorsed for mayor by a “major voting block” of the Queens Jewish community.

In April, Adams met with the Far Rockaway Jewish community, where he visited the Yeshiva Darchei Torah and the Weiss Vocational Center. He was accompanied by Rabbi Baruch Rothman, Director of Special Projects at Yeshiva Darchei Torah, who said he was "honored" Adams took the time to visit the area.