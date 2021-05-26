Chabad throws support behind Eric Adams for Mayor of NYC

According to a report in the Yeshiva World daily, the Jewish community of Crown Heights met NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, voicing full support for the long-time supporter of Jewish endeavors in the city. Adams, a career NYPD officer, who served 22 years on the force, has also been a vocal advocate for improving relations between New York's black community and the local police establishment.

Additional sources said other Jewish communities in the NYC area are expected to follow Crown Height's lead in endorsing Adams over the coming days. The Yeshiva World article quoted a voters' survey conducted by the NY Post that has Adams in the lead for the mayoral race.

The poll has Adams in the lead with city Democrats, who've given him 18% of the vote. Previous front-runner Andrew Yang comes in with just 13%.

According to the report, Adams recently facilitated funding for the Williamsburg United Hatzolah organization for the purchase of two ambulances.