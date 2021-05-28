Queens Jewish community endorses Eric Adams For Mayor

On Friday, New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was endorsed for mayor by a “major voting block” of the Queens Jewish community, reported the Yeshiva World.

The Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance (FRJA) and other leaders of the Queens Jewish community gave Adams their support at an announcement event.

They noted Adams has a close relationship with the Jewish communities in Brooklyn that he represented as Borough President, standing up with them against anti-Semitism, as well as his recent statements against the anti-Semitic attacks in Manhattan.

“Today, we as a community announce our full support for Eric Adams for mayor of New York City. We’re endorsing Eric because he has a proven track record in this city, a real record, and for his commitment to public safety and rooting out anti-Semitism wherever it rears its ugly head,” said FRJA founder Richard Altabe.

The group said that Adams is the “right leader at the right time.”

“I endorse Eric Adams for Mayor as he is the right person to lead the city out of these difficult times as we look for a leader that is familiar with all of our struggles,” said FRJA Pesach Osina.

The endorsement comes on the heels of the Jewish community of Crown Heights also meeting with and endorsing Adams for mayor.

