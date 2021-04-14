New York mayor candidate Eric Adams meets with Jewish community of Far Rockaway members

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams visited the Far Rockaway Jewish community yesterday (Tuesday).

Adams made stops at the Yeshiva Darchei Torah as well as the Weiss Vocational Center. He was accompanied by Rabbi Baruch Rothman, Director of Special Projects at Yeshiva Darchei Torah. The Rabbi wrote he was "honored" that adams took the time to visit the area.

Adams is currently serving as the 18th Borough President of Brooklyn, New York City since 2014. He is a candidate in the 2021 New York City mayoral election in the Democratic primary.