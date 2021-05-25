Proposal: Compensation package for families of Meron victims

Israel's National Insurance Institute (NII) has formulated a plan to compensate the families of the 45 people who died in the Meron disaster on Lag Ba'omer.

In a meeting of the Knesset's Finance Committee, NII Director General Meir Shpigler said: "We are proposing a plan similar to that which followed the Versailles Disaster, with compensation totaling 100,000 shekel ($30,853) for each person who died, and 130,000 shekel ($40,102) for each person who died when more than one family member was killed."

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) said that he "demands the government implement the plan as quickly as possible."

Over the past few days, the Forum for Bereaved Families from the Meron Disaster has expressed outrage at Knesset members, including haredi MKs, who have refrained from rushing the formation of a governmental committee to investigate the disaster.

On Monday, following a Knesset discussion on the matter, the Forum warned the MKs that in the future, they will not be able to say, "Our hands did not spill this blood."

On Sunday, the bereaved families sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the creation of an independent governmental committee to investigate the disaster.

In the letter, they wrote: " Any Knesset member, whether from the Right or from the Left, religious or secular, who attempts to dissolve the investigative committee which is entirely focused on preventing the next disaster will not be able to say, 'Our hands did not spill this blood.'"

"It is incumbent upon all Knesset members, from across the political spectrum, to place insignificant considerations aside and unite to legislate an investigative committee."