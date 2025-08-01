US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee spoke with American pundit and radio host Scott Jennings on Salem Radio ahead of his visit to Gaza to inspect the humanitarian aid situation.

Huckabee said the trip was initiated by President Trump, who requested firsthand reporting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. "The president wants us to go see firsthand and report back to him directly," Huckabee stated. The delegation intends to visit food distribution sites and areas reported to be experiencing starvation.

"There has been so much misinformation," Huckabee said, criticizing Western media portrayals of the situation. "We see a very different picture of what's taking place in Gaza than most people who are reporting on it from the New York Times or other entities."

Huckabee emphasized President Trump's unwavering stance regarding Hamas, quoting the president's recent statement: "The fastest way to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages."

Discussing prospects for hostage recovery, Huckabee asserted that clarity on the identity of the perpetrators is crucial. He criticized European governments for their rhetoric and lack of tangible humanitarian contributions. "Not any of those countries that are whining about it have lifted a finger or have sent a box of food to Gaza," Huckabee said.

He described the vast tunnel network under Gaza and accused Hamas of diverting funds meant for humanitarian development. "The tunnel system under Gaza is larger than the London underground," he said, claiming that billions in aid were used by Hamas for terror infrastructure.

Addressing accusations that the US and Israel have not done enough to alleviate suffering, Huckabee pointed to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), established by President Trump, which he said has delivered over 100 million meals. He dismissed media reports of deaths at aid sites as "not true," and accused major Western outlets of repeating misinformation from Hamas.

Huckabee cited specific cases of alleged media manipulation, including miscaptioned photos and outdated images presented as current. "That's the kind of misinformation and outright disinformation that we're having to deal with every single day," he said.

On allegations of Hamas looting aid, Huckabee stated unequivocally that the terrorist group has been stealing and reselling humanitarian supplies. "They absolutely are," he confirmed, adding that the GHF's food distribution efforts were seen by recipients as the first time they did not have to pay for food.

He also addressed the broader context of hostility toward Israel, attributing much of the criticism to a deeper spiritual and ideological conflict. "It's a combination of antisemitism. There is a real hatred toward the Jewish people and toward Israel. I believe it's a spiritual problem. I know a lot of people think it's geopolitical. I don't believe that," Huckabee said. "If you're really angry at God and you worship the creation instead of the creator, if you believe that climate change is the greatest real danger facing humanity and not the evil of selfishness and murder and mutilating children... it would be natural that you would probably direct a lot of your animosity and hatred toward the people that have been representing God for 3,800 years on this planet."

He continued: "The God of the Jewish faith—and that's also the faith upon which every Christian builds his or her faith. There are certain levels of jealousy. The Israelis have built an extraordinary economy and life and world in a tiny sliver of land... And then there's just this historic blood libel that 'let's blame the Jews for everything.' One of the missions that I feel I have is to be able to stand and let people know that the story needs to be told correctly and honestly. Most of what they have heard about Israel specifically and the Jews in general it's just simply not true."

Turning to diplomatic developments, Huckabee criticized calls by some European nations to recognize a Palestinian state, describing such moves as misguided and harmful. "They had one. It was called Gaza. How did that work out?" he said.

He concluded by defending President Trump's handling of the crisis and condemning foreign and domestic political actors for what he described as morally compromised stances. "President Trump has been consistent," Huckabee stated, reiterating the president's position that ending the crisis hinges on Hamas surrendering and releasing hostages.