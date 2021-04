ZAKA forces at the scene of the Meron tragedy

The names of two of the 44 people who were killed Thursday night in a stamped at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron have been published.

The two have been identified as Menachem Zakbach, 24, of Modi'in Illit, and hasidic singer Shraga Gestetner, age 35.

Funerals for eight of victims will be held on Friday in Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Health Ministry raised the number of dead in the tumult from 44 to 45.





