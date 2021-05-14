Germany: Synagogue window shattered near Frankfurt

About 200 protesters of Israel’s actions in Gaza marched to a synagogue in Germany, where some chanted “shitty Jews.”

Police pushed the demonstrators, who were waving Palestinian Authority flags, away from the synagogue in Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, on Wednesday, the German news agency dpa reported.

On Wednesday night, a synagogue window was shattered in Mannheim, near Frankfurt, according to a report by the SWR news site.

On Tuesday in London, thousands protested Israel’s strikes against the Hamas terror group. in the largest demonstration in Europe to date since the Gaza-Israel hostilities erupted anew. Violence broke out — as well as anti-Semitic chants about the “f***ing Jews” – when counterprotesters unfurled an Israeli flag. Anti-Israel protesters tried to lunge at the counterdemonstrators, kicking one in the head while police were extracting him and other supporters of Israel.

The man who was kicked, Jonathan Hoffman, a former vice-chair of the Zionist Federation of Britain, wrote on Facebook following the incident that a demonstration in support of Israel on Saturday had been canceled.

“We have decided that for the time being it is too dangerous both for us and the police to be on the streets,” he wrote.