Senior Israeli official makes secret visit to Jordan

A senior member of the defense establishment visited Jordan this week and attended the Iftar meal. The official flew from Israel on an light Air Force aircraft, stayed in the kingdom for a few hours then met with officials and attended the traditional end-of-fast dinner, then returned to Israel, Kan 11 reported.

The visit is one of the first to Jordan by an Israeli official since the Jordanian Prince's visit to Jerusalem was cancelled in March.

Israeli officials have visited Jordan to attend the traditional Iftar meal in recent years. This year's visit took on added significant as it occurred amidst a wave of violence in Jerusalem and increased tensions over the Temple Mount.

Israel has held talks with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco over the tensions in the Holy City. These talks led to the removal of gates which had been set up near the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem.