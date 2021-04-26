Israel warns Hamas: If rocket fire continues, we'll respond with widescale attack

Israel on Monday sent a message to the Hamas terror group, warning that if the rocket fire continues Monday night, Israel will respond immediately with a harsh widescale attack in Gaza, Walla! reported.

Sources who were informed of the developments noted that the message was passed to senior Hamas members on Monday morning, via United Nations emissary Tor Wennesland.

It was also passed to the Palestinian Authority leadership in Ramallah, the sources added.

In recent weeks, rocket attacks on Israeli civilians have increased: On Friday, 36 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israeli territory. On Saturday night, three launches were attempted, but only one of the missiles crossed the border from Gaza into Israel.

On Sunday night, three rockets were fired at Israeli civilians.

Earlier this month, rockets were fired at Israel twice within 24 hours.