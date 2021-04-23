Gaza terrorists fire three rockets toward southern Israel

Three rockets were fired from Gaza towards southern Israel on Friday evening.

A siren was sounded shortly after 11:00 p.m. in Kibbutz Kissufim, located in the Eshkol Regional Council near the border with Gaza.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that one rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, and that two other rockets exploded in open areas.

There are no reports of physical injuries or damages.

A rocket was also fired from Gaza toward southern Israel last Friday evening.

The rocket exploded in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council, without causing physical injuries or damages. The IDF retaliated by attacking terrorist targets in Gaza.

Last Friday’s attack was the second rocket attack on southern Israel in 24 hours. A day earlier, warning sirens were sounded in the western Negev in southern Israel, after a rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The rocket exploded in an open area in near Sderot, with no reports of physical injuries or damage to property.

The IDF retaliated by attacking a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post in Gaza.

