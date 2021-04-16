Rocket fired from Gaza toward southern Israel

Red Color sirens were sounded on Friday evening in communities located near the Gaza border.

The IDF confirmed that sirens were heard in the area and said that one rocket launch was identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The rocket exploded in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council. No physical injuries or damages were reported.

This is the second rocket attack on southern Israel in the past 24 hours. On Thursday evening, warning sirens were sounded in the western Negev in southern Israel, after a rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The rocket exploded in an open area in near Sderot, with no reports of physical injuries or damage to property.

The IDF retaliated by attacking a Hamas weapons manufacturing site, a weapon smuggling tunnel and a military post in Gaza.

