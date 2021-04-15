Gaza rocket explodes in southern Israel

Warning sirens were sounded Thursday night in the western Negev in southern Israel, after a rocket was fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

The IDF confirmed that a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

"Following the report on the activation of the sirens, one rocket launch was identified from the Strip towards Israeli territory," an army spokesperson said.

The rocket exploded in an open area in the Sderot area, with no reports of injuries or damage to property.