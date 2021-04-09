One dead, four wounded in shooting in Texas

One person was killed and at least four others were wounded in a shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, police said, according to CNN.

One person was later taken into custody in nearby Grimes County after a trooper was shot, Sheriff Donald Sowell told CNN, adding the incident may be connected to the industrial park shooting.

Bryan Police received a call around 2:30 p.m. local time of an active shooter at Kent Moore Cabinets, Chief Eric Buske said.

Officers responded to the scene but the shooter was gone by the time officers got there. They found four people wounded and one dead, Buske said.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, Lt. Jason James of the Bryan Police Department said, and authorities are interviewing witnesses.

The Texas shooting came just hours after President Joe Biden announced a series of executive orders aimed at curbing gun violence.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it is an international embarrassment," Biden said Thursday, according to NBC News.

One of his orders would direct the Department of Justice to write rules that will reduce the proliferation of "ghost guns," homemade firearms often made from parts bought online and that do not have traceable serial numbers.

Another order asks the Department of Justice to publish model "red flag" laws for states to use as guides, laws that allow family members or law enforcement agencies to petition state courts to temporarily block people from obtaining firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.

Biden’s orders followed several recent shootings in the US, including the incident at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in late March.