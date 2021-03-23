Active shooter reported in Boulder, Colorado

Police in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday reported an “active shooter” at a grocery store, while aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs, Reuters reported.

A Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, located about 28 miles northwest of Denver.

There were no further official details available from police, including whether gunshots were fired.

Video from the scene broadcast by local television station KDVR-TV showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg.

Aerial footage also showed a massive law enforcement presence outside the supermarket. The supermarket where the incident took place is located about two miles from the University of Colorado’s flagship campus, according to Reuters.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis commented on the incident and said, "Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."