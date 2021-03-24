Huge: Trump COVID bill stipulates release of UFO documents

A little known provision in a COVID relief package signed into law last year by former President Donald Trump could finally provide answers to important questions Americans have been asking for decades:

Are UFO sightings real? Do aliens exist?

The $2.3 trillion dollar appropriations bill, which provided the American public with a much needed COVID financial boots, also contained a rider which may open the door to UFO disclosure.

A stipulation in the bill’s Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Years 2021 mandates, under the heading “Advanced Aerial Threats,” that the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defence draft a report outlining everything the American government knows on the subject of little green men.

The report must be made available to the pubic, according to the stipulation, and must include details analysis of the UFO phenomena, including data and intelligence from the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI.

Former intelligence director John Ratcliffe said in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo last week that when the government report on UFOs is released it “will be big.”

“Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” Ratcliffe said.

“The report could document sightings from all over the world,” Ratcliffe said. “There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen… And when that information becomes declassified, I’ll be able to talk a little bit more about that.”

The package, which Trump signed at the end of December, gave government agencies 180 days to complete the report. However, it is possible the report might be delayed or never see the light of day: agencies frequently miss deadlines and due to a loophole the reporting mandate in the bill is voluntary.

Trump famously said in 2020 during an interview with his son Donald Trump Jr. that he’s heard “interesting” things about Roswell, the town in New Mexico where a UFO purportedly crashed in 1947.

“I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting,” Trump said at the time.