Police release Purim-weekend curfew road map

In accordance with the regulations and restrictions that will take effect tomorrow (Thursday) in preparation for the Purim holiday, the police will significantly increase the supervision and enforcement activities throughout the country and will work to enforce the regulations and restrictions for the protection of public health.

Starting tomorrow evening and during the weekend, traffic police officers will deploy 24 checkpoints nationwide, which will operate from 8:00 PM until the morning hours each day.

The police say that "the activity of the checkpoints will be carried out on the interurban arteries leading to the cities, which have created a continuum of barriers between the urban and interurban area, in order to assist in carrying out the national mission and realizing the purpose of the regulations and maintaining public peace."

Alongside the checkpoints, hundreds of vehicles and police officers will operate during the curfew hours, conducting searches on all the arteries around the country, while establishing blockades to locate civilians who do not act in accordance with the regulations.