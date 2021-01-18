'Don't try to be lenient with the health rules'

Former Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau is in home isolation, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In an interview with Radio Galei Yisrael Monday morning, Rabbi Lau said that he has “Good reasons to be optimistic.”

“I received both doses [of the COVID vaccine] and to my great surprise I then got a call from the Health Ministry saying I had tested positive.”

“Thank God I have no pain. I’m adhering to the rules, and I pray at home, alone. I was notified five days after the second dose of the vaccine, but I was probably infected before the second dose.”

“I’ve seen it [flouting of the health guidelines] for close to a year, and I don’t understand it. It is a matter of human life. Instead of making it end faster, we are making it take longer by looking for leniencies, and that costs lives.”

Responding to statements by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai on plans to reopen cultural centers soon, Rabbi Lau said: “It doesn’t add for us; the performing artists also understand that this will cost lives.”