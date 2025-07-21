US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced this evening (Monday) that the issue over the refusal of visas to Israel for American Evangelical Christians has been resolved.

"After meetings with the Minister of the Interior and with the help of [Prime Minister Netanyahu], I’m happy to report that the issue concerning visas for American Evangelical organizations has been fully resolved," Huckabee wrote on X.

"Starting in January, a change in the manner which visas for Christian organizations had been processed for decades led to serious challenges bureaucratically and financially for the groups. Upon arriving in Israel as Ambassador, I learned that the changes in the process were creating delays, costs, and significant burdens with paperwork. After a meeting with the Minister of Interior, we thought the problem was settled, but organizations continued to have issues. I informed the Prime Minister’s Office of the problem and pointed out how detrimental it was to the relationship of the State of Israel with the American evangelical community," he stated.

"The Christian organizations did not at any time ask for different or special treatment, but merely a return to what has been an efficient and satisfactory process for many years," he added. "Attorney Calev Myers, an Israeli attorney who represents some 150 Christian groups in Israel, was instrumental in outlining the request and the Prime Minister’s Office was supportive and involved in the resolution along with the Minister of the Interior."

“I am delighted to report that the issue has been resolved to everyone’s satisfaction and the strong support that Israel enjoys from American Evangelicals will continue,” Ambassador Huckabee said in a statement. “I’m convinced the Interior Minister was not fully aware of the change being imposed and I’m grateful he has personally intervened to completely restore the long-standing process,” added Huckabee.

“American Christians are some of Israel’s strongest supporters, and the resolution of this issue among friends is a welcome outcome,” said Huckabee.