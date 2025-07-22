הסרטון מהמקום שהוכיח שהכנסייה כלל לא נשרפה עזרי טובי, דוברות בנימין

The Binyamin Regional Council has exposed the blood libel that was spread in the international media over the past week, claiming that residents set fire to a church in the village of Taybeh. The falsehood was refuted through a video from the scene proving that the church had not burned at all, along with direct communication between the Governor of the council and Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who issued a clarification on the matter.

Over the past week, serious accusations were made in the international media against residents of Binyamin, alleging they started a fire that spread to the Saint George Church (an old church in the village of Taybeh).

The information was disseminated by influencers and opinion leaders, falsely blaming the local residents for arson without any evidence. This incident caused significant damage to Israel’s public image and to the community in Binyamin, with the false claims reaching a wide global Christian audience. Even the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, visited the village and strongly condemned the alleged arson.

In response, the Binyamin Regional Council worked to debunk the lie. The council’s foreign affairs media desk managed to film a video showing that the church had not burned at all. Additionally, the Israel Police issued a statement clarifying that the church had not been damaged by the fire, which had occurred in nearby areas.

Governor Yisrael Ganz remained in close contact with Ambassador Huckabee and updated him with the facts. Following this, Huckabee issued a public statement correcting the record and clarifying that no church had been burned.

Importantly, the circulated footage used as supposed “evidence” against the residents in fact shows Jewish shepherds actively trying to extinguish the fire with firefighting tools they had with them.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, stated: “I want to extend my deep thanks to Ambassador Mike Huckabee for his important clarification. He is a true friend, and I value his integrity and willingness to stand with us, not only in support, but in seeking the truth. His voice carries weight among Christian communities around the world, and his commitment to uncovering the facts is a powerful blow to those who seek to defame Israel and its citizens."

"The attempt to frame the brave residents of Binyamin with a modern blood libel has failed. Anti-Israel actors are working relentlessly to divide us from our Christian allies by spreading lies and fabricated accusations. But here in Binyamin, we will continue to stand firm. We will not allow the name of the communities in Judea and Samaria, or the name of the State of Israel, to be tarnished.”

Eliana Passentin, Director of the Binyamin Regional Council's Foreign Desk, stated: “As an archaeologist and someone deeply committed to interfaith respect, I was troubled when many of my Christian friends reached out with concern. I went to Taybeh myself, filmed the church, and confirmed it was completely unharmed. The brush fire could not pass the church’s exterior garden stone walls."

"We are determined to find whoever started the fire nearby. I deeply appreciate Ambassador Huckabee’s clarification, his integrity and friendship mean a great deal to us.”