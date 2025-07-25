Money clashes, mismatched spending styles, and prenup pressure—when couples don’t talk about finances, things can get messy fast.

This episode tackles one of the most overlooked (and awkward!) relationship issues: how to talk about money without ruining the romance. Whether you're dating, getting married for the second time, or trying to merge financial lives, skipping these conversations can cost more than just cash.

Special guest Aleeza Ben Shalom—Netflix star of Jewish Matchmaking, relationship coach, and host of the Matchmaker, Matchmaker podcast—joins us to unpack what financial intimacy really means. She shares real-world insights from hundreds of couples, including why generosity reveals more about people than their cash flow, how to start the money conversation without triggering alarm bells, and why love alone isn’t a financial plan.

Key takeaways: