The United Kingdom and 25 other countries have issued a joint statement demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza, expressing alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation and accusing Israel of imposing unacceptable restrictions on aid.

In the statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, along with the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, called Israel's aid delivery model "dangerous" and said it "fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity."

The signatories condemned what they described as the "drip feeding of aid" and the "inhumane killing of civilians, including children," noting that more than 800 Palestinian Arabs have reportedly been killed while attempting to access humanitarian assistance. They declared the supposed denial of essential aid by Israel to be "unacceptable," calling on Jerusalem to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

The statement also addressed the ongoing captivity of hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, demanding their "immediate and unconditional release," and suggesting that a negotiated ceasefire offered the best path to both their release and relief for their families.

In addition, the statement denounced Israeli proposals to relocate Palestinian civilians to a so-called "humanitarian city," describing such plans as a violation of international law and warning against permanent forced displacement.

The foreign ministers voiced strong opposition to what they termed "territorial or demographic change" in the areas referred to in the statement as the "Occupied Palestinian Territories." The E1 development plan was specifically criticized as one that would "divide a Palestinian state in two" and "critically undermine the two-state solution."

Citing the surge in "settlement activity" and "settler violence," the joint declaration urged Israel to halt these actions and reiterated the need for all parties to protect civilians and adhere to international humanitarian law.

The statement concluded with a call for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire," and expressed full support for the mediation efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt. The signatories affirmed their readiness to take further steps to advance a political solution that ensures peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.