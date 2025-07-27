The West, led by flaccid Europeans, has chosen to sanction Israel, the only liberal democracy in the Middle East, an Israel that is the multifront target of radical Islam in its various forms including a Palestinian Arab terror death cult.

This West has chosen sides and chosen the wrong one even as their countries are drowning under the weight and the opposition of an invited tsunami of a culture not theirs.

Israel’s war against Hamas and other Islamic enemies is the most just war of the last century. But these frightened Western incompetents, led by Macron and Starmer, have chosen to sanction Israel, the initial victim and target of this war, in favor of promoting a Palestinian Arab cause that is championed today by the Muslim Brotherhood branch of that rejectionist and violent movement.

These Western failures have forgotten - or don't care - who initiated the most barbaric act of Jew hatred ever seen since the Holocaust intentionally perpetrated against innocent Jews as they slept in their beds, young folk dancing at an early morning joyous festival, parents hugging their little children as they were burnt to death by barbarians of a Palestinian Arab cause.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and, what has been conveniently forgotten, an equal number of ordinary Palestinian Arab Gazans all invaded Israeli kibbutzim and villages to participate in an Islamic orgy that is an integral part of their culture given the overwhelming evidence of the last century. Palestinian Arabs wedded to a history of Arab bloodletting and theft against innocent Jews.

And yet today we have leaders in most of the liberal Western countries of Europe, Canada, and Australia sanctioning Israel in defense of the barbarians, promoting the interests of Hamas, the most savage of the bunch, at precisely the time when Israel is fighting and negotiating for the release of our hostages, the dead and those hopefully still alive.

Precisely at this delicate time, these failed Western leaders loudly announce they intend to punish the Jew.

How sickeningly perverse is this act.

And Macron, he who publicly had his face slapped by his wife, has chosen this moment to reward this blood cult by declaring he is to lead an international diplomatic campaign to grant them the status of Palestinian nationhood.

This empty French vessel with vacuous ambitions either doesn’t know or deliberately ignores the fact that, given an election today, the Palestinian Arab voter, inspired by the mass slaughter of Jews, and, according to all Palestinian Arab polls and surveys, would overwhelmingly elect a Hamas government over the current corrupt and incompetent PLO-Fatah dictatorship.

Is this really what he wants to inflict on Israel, on the Middle East? what cause does this suit if it is not self-aggrandizement?

Award Macron the Nobel Peace Prize instead of Donald Trump. After all, they awarded one to Yasser Arafat, the prototype Palestinian Arab terrorist leader who slaughtered more Jews after visiting Oslo than he had murdered before picking up his vacuous trophy.

This is how the West does things these days. Under the fog of universal values they feel the need to elevate the barbarian savage, who they myopically perceive to be the innocent victim. So they elevate this blood cult to become the champion of their delusional dreams.

This can only lead to disaster and the initial victim is again Israel, the only example of a liberal democracy across the whole of the Middle East.

Instead of groveling to evil, the West needs to grow a moral spine and thank Israel for saving their ass. Only the German Chancellor thanked tiny Israel for doing the dirty work that rescued Europe and the Middle East from the threatening cloud of a nuclear Iran. That is shameful!

The West is wrong. Western Europe is wrong. Australia is Wong. All wedded to a Socialist misreading of what it takes to advance their once great democracies.

Instead they are turning them into something pathetic, adrift of any rational stability as they sink under the weight of an impossible invasion of those who do not share their culture, their founding values, but who clearly intend to unpack their cultural baggage onto the unsuspecting host.

This is the new version of Stockholm Syndrome in which siege victims and hostages of an armed bank robbery begin to identify and sympathize with armed and dangerous criminals and detest the police who want to rescue them.

Call it the Hamas Syndrome. Nothing good can come out of this delusion.

Back to Macron. Hamas was quick to praise this French leader for leading an international campaign to recognize a Palestinian Arab state which, if done democratically will be a Hamas-led Palestine.

Surely Macron, Starmer, Albanese, and all the other Western reprobates, would surely support a democratically elected Palestinian Arab government.

Welcome to Hamastan with Jerusalem as its capital.

Beware the warning before it is too late. Or maybe it is already too late?

History has shown us, that it always starts with the Jews - but it never ends with us.

We Israelis will be fine. We have learned how to survive, to come out on top, and to prosper.

It’s the rest of the West we worry about.

Barry Shawis with the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.