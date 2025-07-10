עשרות משאיות נכנסות לעזה צו 9

A reserve soldier serving hundreds of continuous days in Gaza on Thursday morning filmed dozens of trucks heading to the Zikim Crossing, carrying aid to the Gaza Strip.

According to him, the difficult atmosphere among the battalion's soldiers stems from the demand to carry out missions that effectively put their lives at risk while transporting logistical supplies that allow the enemy to continue attacking IDF forces.

The footage was taken just two kilometers from the location where five IDF soldiers were killed earlier this week. There are concerns that the aid trucks could fall into the hands of Hamas terrorists and continue fueling the terror machine.

The footage shows part of the convoy at the Zikim Crossing - a crossing that was breached during Hamas's deadly terrorist attack on October 7.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the soldier wrote, "A few kilometers from here, five soldiers fell, and today we are bringing Hamas more supplies," adding in anger, "Is there a way to stop this?!"