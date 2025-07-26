Two young men in their 20s were killed Saturday afternoon in a collision between two cars near Binyamina.

Two other people suffered light to moderate injuries in the crash and were evacuated to the hospital.

Ariel Baumehl, a medic from Magen David Adom's motorcycle unit, recalled: "We arrived at the site and saw a horrific scene. One of the cars had significant front-end damage, and the first car was completely wrecked, overturned on the side of the road on the security fence, half of it on its roof and half on its side."

"From the overturned car, two young men with extremely severe multi-system injuries were extracted. After medical examinations, unfortunately, we were forced to pronounce them dead. From the second car, a woman in her 40s and her 10-year-old son emerged, and they were evacuated by in an MDA mobile ICU to the hospital."

According to the National Road Safety Authority’s data, 264 people have been killed on Israel's roads since the beginning of the year. In the past week, 10 people have been killed in road accidents.