Galinor (Jimmy) Pacheco, the Filipino worker who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 and released after 48 days, recently welcomed a new daughter born to him and his wife Clarice Joy in the Philippines.

Pacheco, 34, named his fourth daughter Yisraela, as a tribute to the country where he worked for many years, and in memory of the people with whom he lived and was kidnapped.

Yisraela joins her three older siblings: Gian Kyle, Gillian Carlo, and Jiayhan Salin.

Pacheco worked at Kibbutz Nir Oz and was the caregiver for 80-year-old Amitai Ben Zvi, who was murdered during the massacre. Ben Zvi was kidnapped along with other Israelis and was released on November 24, 2023. Upon his return to the Philippines, he was warmly welcomed by his family.