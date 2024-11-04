The far-left Looking the Occupation in the Eye organization along with Attorney Amal Oraby published posts this week attacking a female IDF soldier serving in the Gaza Strip after she was photographed standing in a mosque.

Oraby shared the picture of the soldier and wrote: "Israeli feminism: Equality in the act of war crimes." Looking the Occupation in the Eye wrote: "Sharing the burden/sharing the killing/ sharing the mind, Israeli feminism, that's what it is. 'Gaza, with my pretties in the destroyed mosque.'"

In response, the soldier wrote: "Hey that's me! Now to all the bleeding hearts here: This mosque was loaded with Hamas weapons and plans + a tunnel."

She added: "The amounts of weapons, tunnels, and terrorists that came out of this mosque do not compare to a synagogue, so don't ask me 'What if it were the opposite?'"

Beforehand, other users attacked Oraby. Yuval Zaushnitzer, the partner of Major Roey Chapell, who fell on October 7th, commented: "International stupidity, to tweet about an amazing woman who has risked her life for a year so you could barf your nonsense on your keyboard."

Another user by the name of Rimon Hayat commented: "Is there something that Israel could do against these rapists and family burners that in your opinion isn't a war crime?" "I think a war crime is storying weapons in religious sites," a user by the name of Yonatan commented.