Understanding your financial goals isn't just about numbers. It's about digging into what really matters to you.

This episode features special guest Mishy Harman, host of the popular Israel Story podcast, who shares how powerful storytelling can spark better conversations about money.

Whether you're chatting with your spouse, your advisor, or just thinking things through on your own, learning to pause, listen, and reflect can completely change how you handle your finances.

Get ready for a fun and eye-opening take on how silence, patience, and a good question or two might be the most valuable financial tools you've been missing.

Key Takeaways: