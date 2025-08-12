A health crisis can turn your world upside down—and if your finances aren’t in order, the stress multiplies fast.

For Americans living in Israel with US brokerage and IRA accounts, one unexpected illness can mean frozen accounts, legal roadblocks, and major money headaches. But here’s the good news: with a few simple steps, you can stay in control, protect your assets, and make sure your family isn’t left scrambling.

From power of attorney documents to emergency funds, this episode dives into the must-haves that every cross-border family should check off before a crisis hits. If you’re making Aliya, already living in Israel, or supporting family across borders, this could be one of the most important financial check-ins you do all year.

Key Takeaways: