Retirement income planning doesn’t have to feel like walking a financial tightrope. If you’re living in Israel with your investments still in the US, you already know the game is more complicated—exchange rates, taxes, IRAs, RMDs… it’s enough to make your head spin.

But here’s the real problem: too many retirees end up guessing instead of planning. They hesitate, hold back, and miss out on the life they actually saved for.

This episode is all about cutting through the noise. No more flying blind. No more financial second-guessing. Just clear strategies to help you simplify, automate, and finally feel good about spending your money.

Because retirement shouldn’t be one long stress-fest—it should be the part where you get to enjoy the ride.

Key Takeaways: