American investment accounts, you could be paying too much (or filing too late) without even realizing it.
This episode breaks down how to avoid double taxation, decode the infamous “first bite” rule, and finally get your Israeli and American accountants on the same page without losing your mind.
Douglas Goldstein, CFP® teams up with Aryeh Holtz, CPA from Simple Tax, who explains what to file, when to file, and how to avoid the common traps that trip up even the most organized investors.
Key takeaways:
- Know which country gets to tax you first. It’s not as simple as it sounds.
- Don’t start with the wrong accountant or you’ll end up doing it twice.
- Tech tools can help, but real human review keeps your return airtight.
- Get your tax docs in early so you’re not filing in a frenzy.