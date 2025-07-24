American investment accounts, you could be paying too much (or filing too late) without even realizing it.

This episode breaks down how to avoid double taxation, decode the infamous “first bite” rule, and finally get your Israeli and American accountants on the same page without losing your mind.

Douglas Goldstein, CFP® teams up with Aryeh Holtz, CPA from Simple Tax, who explains what to file, when to file, and how to avoid the common traps that trip up even the most organized investors.

Key takeaways: