The initial framework set by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir will require the call-up of between 80,000 and 100,000 reservists under emergency call-up orders (Tzav 8), Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The large-scale operation in Gaza, focused mostly in Gaza City and northern Gaza, will target high-rise buildings in the city’s west and focus on confronting the guerrilla cells prepared by Hamas. It is expected to continue well into 2026.

Earlier this week, before Zamir approved the initial framework, the IDF had already made clear that such an operation could not proceed without a reserve call-up.

“We will definitely call up reservists, and the question will not be if — but how many. The focus is not only on Gaza, but also on the olive harvest period in Judea and Samaria in the fall. We will take the holiday season into account. We will present several alternatives based on the operational methods chosen, and these will be finalized later,” the army said.

פעילות כוחות אוגדה 98 בעזה דובר צה"ל

During the Wednesday discussion, which was attended by the General Staff Forum, ISA representatives, and other commanders, the IDF’s actions to date were presented, including the operations in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday.

In addition, the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the importance of increasing troop readiness and preparedness for reserve recruitment, while providing time to regroup and recover ahead of the upcoming missions.