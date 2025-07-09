Avraham Azoulai, a resident of the Shaked Farm in the Yitzhar hills, was killed while working with engineering machinery in the Gaza Strip, three months after his wedding, the Samaria Regional Council announced on Wednesday.

Azoulai is the third Yitzhar resident to fall in the war. He was among dozens of Yitzhar residents who went to assist the IDF in the Gaza Strip by operating heavy engineering machinery.

Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan eulogized: "Avraham was a hero, a true pioneer, one of the builders of the hilltops and farms. He worked on the preparation and development of farms and road construction in Samaria, fully dedicated to the settlement of the Land of Israel and its defense. He came to Samaria as a young man to build Samaria and was one of our finest who built the hilltops with courage and love. Avraham is the 31st from the region to fall in the Swords of Iron War. He gave his life for the people and the land when he did what he loved and believed in - building the land. The Samaria Regional Council family will support Ruth with everything she needs. The Samaria settlement family and the entire Itamar community are grieving and embracing the Azoulai and Yogev families."

The chairman of the Yitzhar local council, Golan Avgi, eulogized: "Avraham was a pioneer. He established a Jewish labor business. He enlisted in the reserves together with a large group of friends from the Itamar settlement, and they worked with heavy machinery in Gaza. I knew him as a man of integrity, talented, with good character traits, and beloved by everyone, by all who knew him and by all his friends."

As mentioned, Azoulai is the third resident of Yitzhar to fall in the war. About a year and a half ago, Sergeant Yehonatan Luber was killed in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. About eight months ago, Sergeant Shneur Zalman Cohen fell in the northern Gaza Strip.