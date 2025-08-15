הרב גרנות חיתן את ארוסת בנו שנפל בלבנון ללא קרדיט

In a poignant ceremony held Monday evening, Rabbi Tamir Granot, head of the Orot Shaul Yeshiva in Tel Aviv, officiated the wedding of Roni, who had previously been engaged to Rabbi Granot’s son, Amitai, killed by anti-tank fire on the northern border during the ongoing conflict.

The bride and groom were introduced by Tsofia, mother of Lieutenant Ivri Dickstein from Eli, a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, who was also killed in action in Lebanon. The groom, A., serves as an officer in an elite military unit. Tsofia, together with her friend Efrat Ben Shlomi, oversaw the matchmaking process.

Amitai and Roni had become engaged on Chol Hamoed Sukkot (October 2023), just days before the Hamas attacks. Eight days after the outbreak of the war, they spoke by phone and resolved to marry during Amitai’s first military leave; tragically, he was killed on that very day.

Granot had previously served as a team commander in the 75th Battalion of the Saar MeGolan Formation (7th Brigade) and was killed by an anti-tank missile fired at a post on the Lebanese border, approximately one week following the attacks by Hamas on Israeli communities along the northern border.