National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday visited the cell of arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti in Gannot Prison, prompting sharp criticism from Palestinian officials and Arab MKs.

During the visit, conducted as part of an inspection of tougher conditions for terrorist inmates, Ben Gvir told Barghouti — who is serving five life sentences for orchestrating deadly attacks during the Second Intifada — “Anyone who messes with the people of Israel, who murders our children, who murders our women — we will erase him. You will not defeat us.”

Leaders of Arab factions denounced the visit. Hadash-Ta’al chairman MK Ayman Odeh accused Ben Gvir of “acting as a terrorist in a tie” and claimed Barghouti was being held under “cruel conditions.” MK Ofer Cassif predicted “the day is not far when the roles will be reversed” and Barghouti will “lead the independent Palestinian state.”

Barghouti’s family expressed fears for his safety, alleging a “direct threat” from Ben Gvir. The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry called the visit “an unprecedented provocation and organized political terror” and held the Israeli government “directly responsible” for Barghouti’s life.

i24 Arab affairs analyst Zvi Yehezkeli reported that PA leaders were “shocked” by Barghouti’s appearance during the meeting, describing him as “weak, exhausted, and nothing like himself.” He noted that Hamas has demanded Barghouti’s release in recent hostage negotiations, but Israel has consistently refused.

Yehezkeli recalled meeting Barghouti in prison 12 years ago, when the terrorist told him, “We will win,” and questioned whether he still holds that view today.