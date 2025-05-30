Residents of the Gaza border area on Friday morning reported heavy airstrikes carried out overnight throughout the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported.

The strikes follow an unusual evacuation announcement issued by the IDF's Arabic spokesman, and mark a continuation of the IDF’s ground operation in northern Gaza.

In the Thursday night announcement, the IDF announced that it would expand its offensive operations and that the specified areas are now considered dangerous combat zones. "You must evacuate them immediately," residents were told.

The evacuation order applied to most of northern Gaza, with the IDF pushing residents either into a small area in central Gaza City or further south, beyond the Netzarim corridor.

The move signals a more advanced phase of the fighting, led by the 162nd Division maneuvering in northern Gaza.