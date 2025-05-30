The IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Colonel Avichay Adraee, published a broad and unusual evacuation notice for residents of several areas in northern Gaza, including the entire Shejaiya neighborhood, Daraj Tuffah, Zeitoun, and parts of Jabalia.

"Terrorist organizations continue their activities in the area, and therefore the IDF will expand its attack to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the area where you are located. From this moment, these areas will be considered a dangerous combat zone. The areas were warned previously, for your safety - move west immediately," the statement read.