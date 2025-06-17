לראשונה מאז תחילת התמרון הקרקעי: כוחות צה״ל פועלים בכפר ג׳באליה צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the expanding operations in Operation "Gideon’s Chariots" and for the first time since the beginning of the ground maneuver, forces of the 162nd Division recently began encircling Kfar Jabaliya to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

Under the command of the 162nd Division, the combat team of the 401st Brigade has been operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Kfar Jabaliya.

So far, launchers, terrorist tunnel shafts, and terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground have been dismantled, and many terrorists have been eliminated.

The combat team of the Givati Brigade located numerous weapons, dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area.

During the operation in Kfar Jabaliya, soldiers of the Givati Brigade identified several terrorists moving toward them from the direction of the town.

The forces directed an Israeli Air Force aircraft, which targeted and eliminated the terrorist cell.