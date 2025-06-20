US Representative Max Miller (R-OH), who is Jewish, accused a man of intentionally running him off the road while waving a Palestinian flag in an incident he described as alarming and dangerous.

Miller, who has been outspoken in his support for Israel, detailed the encounter in a social media post, stating that the driver swerved aggressively and forced him off the road. The lawmaker emphasized that the driver was displaying a Palestinian flag while engaging in the reckless behavior.

The incident occurred on a highway in Ohio, and Miller took to social media to condemn the attack, labeling it a “clear act of road rage.” He also expressed concern over the growing hostility fueled by political tensions surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“This morning, as I was driving to work, some unhinged, deranged man decided to lay on his horn and run me off the road when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag,” Miller said in a video he posted on X.

He further stated that the driver "wanted to kill me and my family."

Miller stated, "As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence."

In his post, the Congressman wrote, "The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control. Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off. I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department. We know who this person is and he will face justice."

Authorities are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made as of yet. Miller’s office issued a statement calling for unity, urging all Americans to remain respectful of differing views during such a volatile time.