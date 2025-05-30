A federal judge on Thursday extended a temporary order blocking the Trump administration's revocation of Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, NBC News reported.

The decision provides a temporary reprieve for the prestigious institution, which faces accusations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding compliance and campus environment.

US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs maintained the temporary block, indicating it would remain in place until a preliminary injunction can be issued. The extension follows a letter from the Trump administration, attached to a Wednesday night court filing, granting Harvard 30 days to challenge the revocation.

The court document reveals that DHS is demanding Harvard "to submit sworn statements and documentary or other evidence to rebut the grounds for withdrawal of certification" under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). This includes "misconduct records of its international students and a requirement that the university maintains 'a campus environment free from violence and antisemitism.'"

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who posted the letter on X on Thursday, sharply criticized Harvard's conduct.

"Harvard’s refusal to comply with SEVP oversight was the latest evidence that it disdains the American people and takes for granted US taxpayer benefits," Noem wrote. She further stated, "We continue to reject Harvard’s repeated pattern of endangering its students and spreading American hate — it must change its ways in order to participate in American programs."

Last week, the Trump administration moved to revoke Harvard's certification to enroll foreign students, a move swiftly countered by Judge Burroughs' initial temporary block hours later. International students constitute approximately one-fourth of Harvard's student body.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration officially revoked $2.2 billion in federal funding previously allocated to Harvard University, citing the institution's failure to address antisemitism and alleged racial discrimination on campus.

In addition to the funding cuts, President Donald Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced plans to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, amounting to approximately $100 million, over the institution's alleged failure to adequately address antisemitism and racial discrimination on campus.

The tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard follow Harvard's refusal last month to comply with demands from the Trump administration’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which sought to oversee admissions, hiring, and faculty audits.