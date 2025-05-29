The ISA (Shin Bet), in collaboration with the National Cyber Directorate, has successfully thwarted 85 cyberattack attempts orchestrated by Iranian actors targeting Israeli citizens, including senior figures in the defense, political, academic, and media sectors.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the attacks primarily involved phishing attempts via applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and email. The attackers crafted tailored cover stories for each target, aligning with their professional fields to appear authentic and avoid suspicion.

A prevalent attack method included sending fake Google Meet links designed to steal login credentials for Google accounts. This approach enabled unauthorized access to personal information, including emails, passwords, location data, and cloud-stored photos. Additionally, there were reports of the use of deceptive software and downloadable files intended to install spyware on victims' computers.

A Shin Bet official emphasized that these cyberattacks are part of Iran's ongoing campaign against Israel, aiming to directly harm individuals through the extraction of sensitive information. The public is urged to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on unfamiliar links, and adhere to safe online practices.

Shin Bet officials reaffirmed the organization's commitment to continue collaborating with all security agencies to proactively identify and neutralize hostile activities.