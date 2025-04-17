Israeli Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, sent a letter to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro after the latter's residence was targeted on Saturday night in an arson attack.

"We were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the arson attack on your residence on the evening of Passover. We are profoundly relieved that you, Lori, and your children were unharmed, and we are holding you all in our thoughts during this difficult time," Akunis opened his letter.

"This appalling act of violence, carried out during one of the most meaningful nights of the Jewish calendar, could have resulted in a far greater tragedy. We commend law enforcement for their swift and effective response, and we stand in full solidarity with you and your family," he added.

He concluded the letter: "On behalf of the State of Israel, we wish you continued strength, safety, and good health."

The attack occurred at around 2 a.m., only a few hours after the Governor hosted a Passover seder at his residence.

The suspect, who was identified as Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested and faces a series of serious charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated arson, and terrorism.

According to the arrest warrant, Balmer called 911 after committing the attack and claimed that Shapiro needed to know that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

The warrant also states that Shapiro's Jewish faith was part of what motivated Balmer's attack, as well as “perceived injustices to the people of Palestine.”