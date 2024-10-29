A state-sponsored memorial service was held in New York City Monday night, organized by the Israeli consulate in New York for the victims of the October 7th massacre.

Consul General of Israel in New York Ofir Akunis said at the event, "What they intended to do that day was to destroy Israel. They wanted to commit genocide. Just as they wrote in their founding charter in 1987 – destroy the State of Israel and build an Islamist state instead. It wasn’t the first massacre of our country’s history. We have known many, since 1920. But it was certainly the cruelest one. If someone thinks the Jewish people will ever forget or forgive this, they are wrong. If someone thinks we will apologize for defending ourselves, they are wrong.."

"We are fighting our enemies – who are the whole world’s enemies – on seven fronts. We are not giving up or slowing down. We will defend our people – from Tehran to Yemen, From Rafah to Beirut. We saw this in action just three days ago. We sent a clear message: do not test us. And we are seeing signs of change: signs of a new Middle East! At its center is a strong Israel, who fights against international terror. This new Middle East – without Nasrallah, without Sinwar – is a much better place."

In conclusion, the Consul General called for the immediate release of the hostages: "The international community must put Hamas under pressure to release them all, and until then, must support Israel in its battle for justice."

Freed hostage Mia Schem spoke at the event. "After 50 days, weak and wounded, I was led through the tunnels. Two hours of walking: an armed terrorist in front, an armed terrorist behind. Sixty meters underground. I was put in a cage, no light, no air. In a cage two meters high I meet five young girls, each with her own story of brutal abduction."

"A year has passed, I am here in body, but my innocence and my heart remains captive in Gaza with five young women who are still being held there, abused and exploited, without air, in the bowels of hell. I stand before you today, I am no longer a child, I am a strong woman who will not rest until they all return from the bowels of hell."

Ilan Carr, CEO of the Israeli-American Council and former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, noted, "Despite this year being one of the most tragic, the Jewish people have managed to extract from the blood, death, and ashes of the 7th of October the most powerful force: Jewish unity. Despite its imperfections—we know there is much more work to be done—the Jewish people worldwide today are more connected, more united, more determined, and more focused than ever in our lives. Through this unity, we will honor our victims and our heroes, and through this unity we will prevail."

Avi, father of slain soldier Reef Harush, said: "Our son, Reef, was killed on Shabbat, April 6, 2024, in one of the most serious incidents with Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Reef was killed by a single bullet that penetrated very close to his heart. We were told that he did not suffer."

"Two hours after the army informed us that he had been killed, I began to read Reef's notes. In one of them Reef wrote: 'Why am I risking my life? People have done so before, and will continue to do so in the future. This is for that old woman who thanks me and cries as she says ‘thank you,’ I am willing to sacrifice my life, and this is for my family so that they feel safe and protected, and so that they know that there is a strong army behind them protecting them as long as we stand.'"

Ayelet, mother of Jonathan Samerano, who was kidnapped to Gaza by a UNRWA social worker, said: "A UNRWA social worker kidnapped my son. He, who was working for an organization whose purpose is to do good, to alleviate human conditions, this social worker - kidnapped my son. This UN worker kidnapped my son, after he had been shot by terrorists."

"We mark the anniversary of the most fateful and cursed day since the founding of the Jewish state. Only now have we celebrated the Jewish New Year, only now have we passed through Yom Kippur - the Day of Atonement, the Day of Forgiveness, the day of prayer for forgiveness and yearning for redemption."

The event was attended by over 600 guests, including: members of the Jewish community in New York, bereaved families, and foreign consuls general from Italy, Argentina, Germany, Poland and more, many media personalities, journalists, and members of the Israeli American community in New York.

The ceremony began with the "Kaddish" prayer for the deceased recited by Rabbi Arthur Schneier of the Park East Synagogue, a prayer for the captives, the "Yizkor" prayer for the deceased, and several songs performed by singer Yagel Oshri.