The Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that 62 individuals in Israel have been diagnosed with measles so far.

For some cases, the source of infection is unknown, and the vast majority of measles patients were not vaccinated. As of now, approximately half of those infected have recovered.

The Ministry also issued an alert regarding a confirmed measles patient who may have exposed others at public locations. According to an epidemiological investigation by the Central District Health Office, the patient was present at the following sites:

Ben Gurion Airport, Reception Hall - May 22, between 16:00-17:00

Shake Shack Restaurant, Cinema City Rishon Lezion - May 24, between 16:00-17:00

Anyone present at these locations during those times is urged to check their vaccination status, and unvaccinated individuals over six months old should get vaccinated. Those who received only one dose should receive the second dose if more than three months have passed since their initial vaccination.

Individuals born before 1957, those vaccinated with two doses, or those exposed to the virus in childhood typically do not require additional vaccination.

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, runny nose, or rash are strongly advised not to attend large gatherings to avoid putting others at risk.

Anyone exposed to a confirmed measles case should follow Health Ministry instructions regarding testing and vaccination and should avoid public spaces. Visits to clinics or emergency rooms must be coordinated in advance, with staff notified upon arrival.