The Ministry of Health issued an update on two patients with measles in the Haifa region. According to the epidemiological investigation conducted by the Health Bureau of the Haifa Region in the Ministry of Health, it seems that the patients were not vaccinated against measles.

One patient was in the following places:

* September 18: Ramat Hanassi Maccabi Clinic, 12 Shunit St., Haifa.

* September 19 and 21: Maccabi Clinic, 80 Ben Gurion Boulevard, Kiryat Motzkin.

* September 21 and 22: emergency room at Bnei Zion Hospital.

* September 22: Internal Ward C at Bnei Zion Hospital.

The Ministry requests that people who were in the abovementioned places on the abovementioned dates and have typical measles symptoms, which usually include high fever, rash, redness in the eyes and tearing go to a doctor immediately for an examination. Until then one must avoid public spaces, such as shopping malls, public transportation, etc. If one has such symptoms and needs to go to a medical clinic or emergency room, they must notify the medical staff before arriving at the medical center.

As of now, it is not known if anyone was exposed to the other patient.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of providing routine vaccinations against diseases, such as measles, some of which may cause severe complications and death. A two-dose vaccine against measles provides good protection against the virus.

The Ministry of Health is continuing the epidemiological investigation and will update as necessary.

For more information, contact the Ministry of Health's hotline (*5400).