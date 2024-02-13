Israel's Health Ministry has reported four new cases of measles in the past week.

Since December 2023, around 20 new cases of measles were reported, mostly in people who were not vaccinated against the virus.

Measles virus is extremely infectious, and particles can remain airborne for up to three hours after an infected person leaves a room. Rarely, a seemingly recovered individual will develop SSPE, an incurable and terminal neurological complication, seven to ten years after a measles infection.

The new cases are:

* A tourist who arrived from Russia and spent time in the emergency department at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, from February 5 at 8:30p.m. until February 6 at 1:00a.m.

* A child from Holon who received one dose of the measles vaccine, who returned from Azerbaijan and spent time in the emergency center at Wolfson Medical Center, between February 9 at 5:00p.m. and February 10 at 4:00a.m.

* An individual who contracted the virus from another measles patient in the Haifa area, and who traveled on line 12, run by Egged, in Kiryat Yam. This passenger boarded the bus on February 9, at 12:00.

* A toddler from Nahariya, who was vaccinated with one dose of the measles vaccine, as per the requirements for his age.